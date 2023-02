PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Foodies and breweries from across the Panhandle descended on Aaron Bessant Park this Saturday.

For two action-packed days, these businesses showed off the best food and drink the Panhandle had to offer.

For five dollars a ticket, attendees enjoyed anything from grilled cheese to cheesesteaks, IPAs, and other local brews.

With about 40 trucks in attendance, the crowds only grew as the day passed on.