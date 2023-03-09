PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach council members are prioritizing safety on the beaches for residents and visitors during the spring break season.

During Thursday night’s council meeting, city leaders approved their ordinance that temporarily closes down portions of the Sandy Gulf Beach.

After a number of problems behind some resorts during spring break over the years, Panama City Beach Police and the city decided they needed a solution.

“By closing the beach, our officers are able to respond to other areas quicker or when they’re needed,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “Our officers are able to be deployed to other locations of the beach that were essentially neglected because we have to have them on to the sand, know they can stay in the neighborhood a little bit longer.”

Talamantez said almost 80 percent of their calls for service came from that area.

He said his officers were responding to fights every single night and it was taking away their ability to respond to other calls.

“A lot of research went into what area of beach to close and frankly it was just basic common sense where our officers at most of the time, what can we do to prevent them from having to go down there, closing the beach was definitely one of them,” Talamantez said.

Since the decision to close those portions of the beach, they have noticed a huge improvement.



“This isn’t our first rodeo. We’ve done this time and time again, and we will continue to provide professional police service to ensure Panama City Beach remains safe during the season,” Talamantez said.

It keeps police, visitors, and residents safe.

“It’s our number one job to keep our residents safe and also our visitors safe and keep them coming back,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester said.

Violators of the ordinance will have to pay a fine that could be as much as $500.

The ordinance takes effect immediately and will last until April 30. They will be closed every night from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.