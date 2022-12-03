PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners from all over the Panhandle came to participate in the ‘Daybreak 76 Panama City Beach Marathon.’

The cost of the marathon depended on which race you entered. Prices ranged from $45 to $110.

Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President Kristopher McLane says the full marathon, half, and 5k completely sold out this year.

“So I just think the runners love to come to this race,” said McLane. ” We have runners that have been here three, four or five, or six years and they keep coming back. We’re building it every year. This year, we had 210 more runners than last year. So it’s just a lot of fun. It’s a flat course. It’s a beautiful destination, and we’re just excited to host this event.”

Mclane said portions of the proceeds this year will go to Gulf Coast State College.