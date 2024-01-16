PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon announced Tuesday that he will be running for re-election.

Sheldon was first elected in 2020 and said he led the beach through a number of hard times including, spring break problems and last week’s tornado.

If re-elected Sheldon said he will continue working to grow the beach.

“We’ve competed at every level to fund new projects, move project timelines up, move everything faster to get ahead of the growth that we know is coming no matter what we want to do,” Sheldon said. “But I didn’t just want to move faster for faster sake. I wanted to move faster, but also better.”

No other candidates have announced their intent to run however, they have up until February 9 to qualify.

The election is set for April 16.