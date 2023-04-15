PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Suicide and mental health awareness are not your typical construction site conversations, but CWR Contracting and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention want to change that.

CDC data shows that the construction industry has the highest rate of suicide in the country.

“The story kind of goes back to the construction industry and that they have five times higher rates of suicide than the national average,” Florida Panhandle’s Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Board Chair Jessica Roberts said.

Experts attribute this to the nature of the industry.

“Chronic illness and injury when predominantly male-driven profession men have a higher rate of suicide than women,” Roberts said. “And sometimes those things just kind of all come together. And there’s still such a stigma around mental health and suicide. And people kind of hold all of that in and don’t talk about it. Don’t go get help. And so that results in higher rates of suicide.”

CWR Contracting led the charge at Saturday’s event.

Their Communications Manager Michelle Davis said suicide is something CWR and many other Panama City-based companies have experienced firsthand.

“There are many individuals within our space that unfortunately have taken their lives I won’t go into detail with that, but it’s again, it’s something that we don’t talk about,” Davis said. “The more knowledge that we kind of develop and the more awareness that we spread, we pray that it will help prevent these incidents from occurring and reduce these numbers.”

Roberts said she hopes the hike helps starts a larger conversation about suicide in the construction industry.

“To know that you’re not alone and whatever you’re struggling with or whatever loss you’ve experienced in your life, that there’s someone else out there that understands where you’re coming from and they’re here for you,” Roberts said.

More than 80 CWR Contracting employees along with many members of their family and friends participated in the hike.

Four other ‘Hikes for Hope’ took place across the Sunshine State Saturday.

The event helped raise more than $150,000 for suicide prevention.

Click here to donate