PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Council heard the first reading of amendments to the city’s state of emergency ordinance.

If passed it would allow the city manager to unilaterally declare a state of emergency for 72 hours.

The current ordinance requires the approval of at least three council members.

Despite pushback from residents, the council approved the first reading with a 4-to-1 vote. Mary Coburn was the only council member to vote in opposition.

Councilman Paul Casto said the need to make changes to the state of emergency ordinance first arose during Hurricane Michael.

“When we lost all cell service out here on the beach and we couldn’t communicate with each other, ” Casto said.

Casto said the amendments will allow the council to best serve the people in the wake of an emergency.

“If we’d been hit by that hurricane, which happens in Florida gives them the ability to act immediately.,” Casto said. “And before he can gather all of us to have an emergency meeting.”

By declaring a state of emergency the city manager also has the power to impose a curfew and shut down roadways.

“It’s just a common sense approach to dealing with all the issues that have to be dealt with during primarily natural disasters,” Casto said.

Within this 72-hour window, the city council can vote to both immediately cancel the state of emergency or extend it up to 42 days which Casto said is allowed under Florida state law.

“There are all kinds of scenarios that happen in a state of emergency that go on all the time, Casto said. “And this is just the tool that we feel will be helpful. We may never have to use it, but it’s there in the event that we do.”

Click here to read the amended ordinance.