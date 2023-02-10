BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking.

55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money.

But, fentanyl is far more powerful and potentially deadly.

Judge Clark sentenced Hoskins to 10 years in prison and fined her $100,000.

She’ll serve at least three years of that sentence.