PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A Panama City Beach woman was identified as the victim of a Christmas Day traffic crash in Cherokee County in Georgia.

At approximately 1:45 pm Monday afternoon, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on Cumming Highway. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Tacoma crossed the center line and struck a Lexus passenger car head-on.

The driver of the Lexus was identified to be 71-year-old Vickie Walker of Panama City Beach. She suffered serious injuries and later died at a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old from Cedartown, sustained minor injuries.

No charges have been filed and the incident is currently under investigation.