PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The food and drinks are already flowing on Panama City Beach as the 7th annual Unwined Festival kicks off.

The event showcases some of the panhandle’s best craft beer, wine, and food.

“We get locals and visitors coming out here just to have a great time at their Aaron Bessant Park,” Executive Director of the Tourist Development Council Dan Rowe said.

“Here’s several tastings going on,” Rowe said. “ We have some celebrity chefs and some mixologists that are really showcasing their favorites. And just to show how wonderful Southern food can be.

All the food and drink at this weekend’s event are locally crafted.

” You know we have a number of local you know the local craft beers and distilling companies,” Rowe said. “I mean it’s just a great event. You’re really just showcasing what everything that we have to offer to kick off to you know, the, you know, April in the spring season.”

Rowe said the party picks back up Saturday afternoon.

“Tomorrow we’ll have the grand tasting,” Rowe said. “You’re starting at 1:00 in the afternoon and then just go all afternoon. It’s going to be great.”

For the first time, the TDC is selling separate tickets for the evening concert.

“Tomorrow afternoon the music cranks up k and we have Magic Giant as our headliner,” Rowe said.

The concert kicks off at 4:30P.M.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.