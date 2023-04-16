PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids and families got a sneak peek of the Panama City Beach Aquatics Center’s new splash pool over the weekend.

For the first time ever, the aquatics center hosted a ‘spring fling’ weekend, where they opened up the facilities for use more than a month early.

This decision was made to unveil the completely remodeled splash park with all new features for kids to splash and play in.

Panama City Beach Aquatics Manager Marydale Moore said it ended up being the perfect weekend for the spring fling and that the turnout was incredible.

She said she’s glad to have this new splash park area for kids to play in as an alternative to the beach, especially when red flags are flying.

“The kid’s splash pool was completely remodeled thanks to the Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach and the St. Joe Foundation, along with the city of Panama City Beach,” Moore said. “It was a two-and-a-half-year project, and we’ve just opened it so that we can share it with the public for the very first time. This weekend is the first time little kids have even been on it, and it has been absolutely wonderful.”

This event was limited to this past weekend.

The facility will reopen for summer on May 27 and will be open every day through July 30.

Hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is $6.