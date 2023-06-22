PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach unveiled ten new sculptures that are being added to the city’s SeeLife display, Thursday.

The sculptures are part of the city’s efforts to put more public art and culture into the community.

The 5 dolphins and 5 seahorses revealed Thursday will join the original eleven sculptures unveiled in February 2021 and can be found outside businesses across Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Public Information Officer Debbie Ingram said the sculptures were designed by local artists and are as unique as Panama City Beach.

“In some cases, we were able to match them up with a certain business,” Ingram said. “For example, the group that did Wonder Works, the one that’s going to be at Wonder Works has to do with different STEM aspects, science and math. And that was done by Washington Academy.”

Ingram asked residents to be patient, saying it will take workers a couple of weeks to get all the sculptures to their permanent homes.

However, once they’re installed, residents and visitors are invited to see all 21 sculptures.

Below is a map of all the SeeLife sculptures across Panama City Beach: