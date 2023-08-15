PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach has seen a record-breaking number of turtle nests this year.

Despite over two months left in the nesting season, Panama City Beach’s turtle watch said they’ve recorded 45 nests. Nine of which belong to green sea turtles.

Lead Surveyor for Panama City Beach Turtle Watch Nancy Evou said this spike in nests is most likely because the organization started this effort 30 years ago.

“We are hoping that the conservation of all turtle groups in the state is contributing because turtles come back to the general area, not to the exact beach that they were hatched on,” Evou said. “So the efforts of all turtle groups in the Gulf hopefully is contributing to their success.”

Evou said it’s important for anyone who comes across a turtle that’s nesting or sees eggs hatching to contact local law enforcement immediately.