PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach’s tourism continues to bounce back after Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 sent revenue plummeting.

The Tourism Development Council released its fall 2022 revenue numbers on Tuesday.

“The TDC is very focused on how do we continue to tell our story and to be able to make those investments that really increase our ability to have a great tourist destination, but also to be a great place to live,” Executive Director of Tourist Development Council Dan Rowe said.

Last July saw the greatest monthly tourist development tax income since Hurricane Michael.

Visitor spending, however, between September and November decreased by nearly 4% from the same time the previous year.

But the dip doesn’t worry tourism leaders.

“All the trends are that you know, 2023 is going to continue to be a very good year,” Rowe said. “Everything is lining up very well for us.”

The Tourist Development Council chairman, Phil Chester, said the growth is all thanks to the return of visitors from year to year.

“The visitors from a state like Ohio and Texas,” Chairman of the Tourist Development Council Phil Chester said. “That really surprises me. But they do come here. They pass other beaches to get here from Texas. They have to come by the Gulf Coast to get here. And they come to our beautiful beach.”

They also give credit to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport as more and more airlines offer flights.

“We opened the airport back in 2010,” Rowe said. “And since then we’ve seen an increase in all of our passenger traffic from the airport, people flying in from destinations further and further away.”

Destinations that they believe will make 2023’s season successful as well.

