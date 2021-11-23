Panama City Beach to kick off the holidays in Aaron Bessant Park this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Those enjoying Thanksgiving week at the beach have an event to look forward to this upcoming weekend.

Visit Panama City Beach is hosting their sixth annual “Beach Home for the Holidays” celebration at Aaron Bessant Park.

The event kicks off this Friday, and will feature live music and s’mores for families. There will also be Christmas movies and an appearance from Santa Claus.

The two-day event will also end with fireworks each evening.

Visit Panama City Beach public relations manager Lacee Rudd said although they had to cancel last year’s event, bringing in tourists during the beach’s off-season is important for the city.

“We’ve really seen visitation pick back up… Panama City Beach is a year-round destination,” Rudd said. “We’re welcoming visitors from January through December, and this is an event where you can start new traditions with your family and kick off the holiday season and get in the festive spirit.”

The event will be from 3:30 in the afternoon until 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

