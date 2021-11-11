Panama City Beach to host first ever Veterans Day Parade

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)— The city of Panama City Beach will host its first-ever Veterans Day Parade followed by a sunset ceremony Thursday at Aaron Bessant Park.

The event begins with a 3 p.m. parade which will start at the Target in Pier Park, the parade ends at the Veterans Memorial, where a ceremony begins at 4 p.m. with guest speaker Rep. Neal Dunn. The parade will feature cheerleaders from Surfside Middle School, color guard from Arnold High school, bands, and decorated golf carts. Taps will be played at sunset at 4:49 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial.

402 American Legion Post Commander Bob Hoffman served in the Vietnam War. He said it is an honor to commemorate those who have served on this day.

“It’s great to see all the veteran’s organizations come together to honor those who have served,” he said.

Panama City Beach Public Information Officer Debbie Ward said the event came about as the city realized that they had only done a ceremony while other municipalities in the area had a parade.

“We started thinking about it and realized that we have many veterans who live here, many of which retired here, and it was actually the idea of Councilman Geoff McConnell who is a veteran himself,” she said.