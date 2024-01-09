PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One of the hardest hit areas is the section of Thomas Drive, from the Grand Lagoon Bridge South to the beaches.

Homes, businesses, and an apartment building were all damaged or destroyed.

Roofing, boards, insulation, and other forms of debris lined the streets of Panama City Beach, on Tuesday morning.

On the section of Thomas Drive and Treasure Circle, the strongest part of the storm was felt with entire sections of houses being blown off.

“Just a couple of streets over from us there’s houses over there that are completely leveled. You’ve got the apartments that are just right over here across from the Legendary Marine, the top came off of that, and then, of course, Pirate’s Cove, they were destroyed” David Blanchard, a Panama City Beach resident said.

One resident living in the FogCutter Apartment Complex recalls the exact moment his roof was ripped off.

“Literally, I was right there in the doorframe, you know, next thing I know, boom, roof goes off. The next thing you know, bam, walls out” a resident of FogCutter Apartment Complex said.

And the damages weren’t limited to homes and apartments. Landmark businesses like Shore Shake Pizza, Newby’s on the Curve the Thomas Drive Waffle and Omelet House were heavily damaged or completely destroyed.

Residents who have been living in the area for over 50 years say Tuesday’s storm ranks as one of the worst weather events they’ve ever seen.

“Micheal was the worst storm that I can remember. But as far as just a winter storm, this is right up there, you know, number one, number two. The devastation is phenomenal” Blanchard said.

At the end of the day, Panama City Beach residents are simply thankful that no one was seriously injured.

“We’ve got our life, we’ve got our health, we’re ok. We really need to pray and reach out to those that lost a lot more” Blanchard said.

Again this is the area that will have a curfew in effect beginning tonight from 9 pm to 6 am. It will remain in effect until further notice.