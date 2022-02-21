PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a run as one of the wildest Spring Break destinations in the world, Panama City Beach cracked down in 2016.

The city council passed several ordinances that go into effect every year in March. The rules were designed to stop the massive college party that broke out every year.

According to the city, these rules have been in place since 2016 in hopes to decrease criminal activity in the area.

In a social media post, the city listed the ordinances:

No possession or consumption of alcohol on the sandy beaches

No possession or consumption of alcohol in commercial parking lots

All alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m.

No open house parties are allowed

No parking in closed business parking lots, unless parking lot is actively being managed

Overnight scooter rental is not permitted

It is illegal to climb, jump from or throw things from balconies

No metal shovels are allowed on beach, and no holes may be dug deeper than two feet

The city also reminds visitors that the Gulf of Mexico is closed to the public when double red flags are flying, not just in March, but year-round.