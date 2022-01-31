PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Travel bans made it difficult for loyal snowbirds to come to Panama City Beach last year, but snowbird season is back this year.

Beach tourism officials said this winter is shaping up to be the busiest they’ve ever seen.

The average winter resident reportedly stays in Panama City Beach for about two months and spends around $5,500.

FPL customers are concerned about prices on the climb

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said these winter residents drive the local economy by spending their money in Bay County and attending events.

“I know that we have received over 700 surveys from our events team from our winter residents who have just talked about how much they love and appreciate the destination,” Rudd said. “So those are outstanding numbers that we haven’t seen in previous years.”

Rudd said November’s bed tax numbers were up by 60 percent compared to November 2019.

She expects December and January’s numbers to follow the same trend.

“In years past the winter would’ve been our shoulder season, our offseason,” Rudd said. “And that’s just not the case anymore.”

Katie O’Connor, the Marketing Manager for Royal American Hospitality, said they host a winter dance every Wednesday night at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel. She said around 100 snowbirds show up every week.

Beep Boop! Youth robotics team headed to state competition

“Usually in the wintertime, they are looking for that extra something to do that pulls them to the area, whether it’s being able to see the beach in the morning and then getting with their friends that come down as well,” O’Connor said.

The Boardwalk Beach Hotel hosts gatherings for snowbirds to keep them engaged and make it feel like a second home.

Hospitality officials said they are expecting around 200 people at their upcoming Valentine’s Day dance.

Click HERE for a full list of events for winter residents.