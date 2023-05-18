BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With summer around the corner, a new Bay County attraction will open soon for skaters young and old to test their skills.

According to a news release by Bay County officials, the new skate park will officially host a soft open to the public on Friday, May 26 at 2 p.m. The event will have refreshments and a ‘first skate’ at the facility.

“While this is sort of a ‘soft’ opening of the park, we’ll have a much bigger, grander, grand opening event later this summer,” Bay County Commission Chairman Tommy Hamm said. “The excitement about this facility has been so great, and we had to go ahead and get the word out that it is officially open to the public.”

The $2 million, 20,000-square-foot park was designed by Team Pain Inc. A group of park designers who have crafted skate parks and attractions for 30 years worldwide. The park will feature snake bowls, a six-foot drop, and a street course.

The money to fund the park was raised through impact fees.

“This is really something Bay County can be proud of,” Hamm said, “and it’s a state-of-the-art attraction that will benefit both our residents and our visitors for many years to come.”

The Bay County Skate Park is located inside the Panama City Beach Sports Complex at 50 Chip Seal Parkway, Panama City Beach. The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A grand opening event is currently being planned but additional information pertaining to it is unknown at this time.