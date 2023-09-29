PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is cracking down on those who violate short-term rental regulations.

Council passed more stringent penalties Thursday, particularly for landlords violating fire and safety regulations.

Starting February 1st, first-time offenses will cost them a $500 fine; The second time the fine jumps to $1000; A third offense within 12 months could mean the owners’ right to rent will be suspended.

“So previously it was a warning, then, $250 fine, $500 fine, $1,000 fine,” Panama City Beach Council Member Michael Jarman said. “And then a suspension. It really enforces best practices. And those best practices are what’s going to keep visitors safe. People that live here, these short-term rentals safe.

The city plans to inform short-term renters about the new fines before they go into place on February 1.