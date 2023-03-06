PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Those who live and work around the “Y” intersection have been dealing with construction on Segment 3 of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) for two years now.

The next step of the construction process requires crews to completely shut down South Arnold Road between Front Beach Road and Panama City Beach Parkway for nearly two days.

“The main reason that we can’t do this later or in a different phase of construction is because we have to connect that storm drainage and make it drain before we switch traffic here on the southbound lanes of Arnold Road and we expect those to be complete probably in the next 30 or 45 days and we’ll have traffic switched,” CRA Project Manager Scott Passmore said.

While closing a major road during spring break is inconvenient, Passmore said they tried to make it as seamless as possible.

“We chose Monday, Tuesday because it tends to be the lowest impact on businesses and residents,” Passmore said. “We certainly want to avoid any weekend work, particularly with spring break going on right now. There’s no perfect time to do this, but we’ve kind of chosen the best available. We will not have any closures now from this point forward through the rest of the spring break season, and we’ll manage our lane closures very judiciously to work outside of peak hours.”

The work being done will connect storm drainage and sewer lines under the road.

Two sanitary sewer connections serving the Sandbar restaurant and the new VP Fuels station currently under construction will also be installed.

Once that’s done, crews will work to switch the travel lanes to begin work on the other new lanes.

“Construction’s a little like doing heart surgery on a patient while they’re running a marathon, so we have to keep the traffic moving,” Passmore said. “We’ll move the traffic to the west side and begin all of our construction on the underground work on the east side.”

Two-way traffic should be switching from the east side of South Arnold Road to the west side in the next four to six weeks.

Officials estimate Segment 3 of the CRA project should be completely open in six to nine months.

The official detour route proposed is via Cobb Road for westbound Front Beach Road and westbound Panama City Beach Parkway, and via Powell Adams Road for southbound SR 79, eastbound Front Beach Road, and eastbound Panama City Beach Parkway.

Local traffic can use Cobb Road, San Vincente Street, and Lullwater Drive to circulate in the neighborhoods. All three will remain open at all times.