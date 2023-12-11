PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach restaurant is struggling to stay open. Sandbar Seafood & BBQ Joint owners say ongoing construction is pushing customers away.

“We’d have an hour and a half wait before the construction, it’s 9:30 at night I’d still have an hour wait at least this past summer, we had business obviously, but you need the summertime to put some funds away to get through the off-season there just wasn’t that money this year with the construction,” Sandbar Co-Owner David Humphreys said.

The restaurant sits just off the intersection of State Road 79 and Front Beach Road, at what used to be known as “the Y”. Road crews are taking out the Y, and replacing it with a roundabout. It’s known as CRA phase 3. It’s been going on for two and a half years and isn’t expected to be finished until next fall.

Humphreys said many people think his restaurant is closed right now.

“Every night people say, I almost couldn’t figure out to get in here and we tried before,” Humphreys said. “The last week it rained and the parking lot from all the heavy equipment was underwater. Nobody’s parking in a parking lot full of water.”

With little business, Sandbar has reduced its days and hours. They are open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“I’ve got one employee that has a young baby, has another one on the way, and her husband is unemployed, and this is her bread and butter for her family, and it’s just I don’t want to have to lay these people off, especially during holidays,” Humphreys said.

Humphreys claimed they’ve tried to talk to city officials about the issue, but nothing is resolved.

He and his partner Craig Harris have filed a lawsuit against the city and contractor C. W. Roberts.

“This what we had filed against the city is an inverse condemnation, everybody is familiar with the Fifth Amendment, which says that the government can take your property without paying just compensation for it and what we’re alleging against the city is that they’ve essentially taken the sandbars, property without paying them for it,” Attorney Marcus Green said.

Panama City Beach city officials declined to comment because this is an ongoing legal action.