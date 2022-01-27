PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach residents will be able to vote on eight changes to the city charter in April’s municipal election.

These adjustments were created by a resident-driven committee.

The questions on the ballot include topics such as how long you should live in the city before running for office and how much should city leaders be able to spend.

Panama City Beach Councilman Geoff McConnell said it is important to keep the charter up to date.

He encourages all residents to look over the questions before heading out to vote.

“It’s very important that our residents go out and look at this before it goes on the ballot in April,” McConnell said. “Educate yourself on what is happening and make a determination for what you feel your government should be able to do in their day-to-day life.”

Mcconnell said the city will send out sample ballots in the coming months.

Click HERE to view the full list of questions.