PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police Department saw fewer violent crimes during the peak of this year’s tourism season.

“It’s an increase of proactive policing and that’s about it,” Talamantez said. “That’s the manner in which our strategy is made proactive upfront. Um, policing on small are even what people might call minor issues in an attempt to prevent large violent crime.”

Talamantez is sending a message to both residents and visitors.

“It is a city of law and order, which it is, then the likelihood of criminals wanted to come here and try to exploit our community will be far, far less likely,” Talamantez said.

In 2022 spring break brought riots, shootings, and destruction to local businesses.

“If you look at spring break I see 2022 right. the number of gun arrests that we made, compared to this past spring I would say we would see at least a 50 to 60% decrease in those crimes. “

This is part of an ongoing trend.

“Every year, year over year, we’re seeing it get better and better,” Talamantez said. “We’re seeing more families in town. We’re seeing fewer people in town here to cause problems. We’ve been able to turn what was historically, you know, eight weeks of chaos into maybe we might have just a weekend of disorderly conduct.”

Panama City Beach police report they have also seen a 19% decrease in burglary and property crimes, a 60% decrease in robberies, and an 18% decrease in criminal mischief cases.

Long-time resident Thomas Thompson said the city’s efforts are clear.

“Does it surprise me that the crime rate rates going down? No,” Thompson said “Because the city council went to a lot of trouble to develop special events zones just to do this… As a resident, makes me feel better. Makes me feel better for my child here..”

Talamantez said he should have a more comprehensive 2023 crime report by the end of this month.