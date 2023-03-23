PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are working to eliminate some of the gaps in Gayle’s Trails.

The latest expansion will link Breakfast Point and Arnold High School together.

The city has received more than $2.5 million in grants from the Sun Trail Program and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The city will now only have to fund $79,000 to complete the project.

Panama City Beach Councilwoman Mary Coburn said it will provide a connector for neighborhoods and make it safer for runners, walkers, and cyclists.

“This will make it much safer for a lot of the students that are going to school every day,” Coburn said. “We had one grant and then we received another grant, so about $2.5 million will be paid for with grants.”

Coburn said the project must be completed by May 31, 2024, or they will lose the funding.