PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach voted to accept more funding from the Florida State Legislature to clean up Lullwater Lake.

The $3 million was issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and with it city officials said they will continue clean-up efforts.

This is just one of several state grants the beach has received in recent years. One of the most notable grants was in 2021 when Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $21 million to build an outfall that transports stormwater out of Lullwater Lake and into the Gulf.

“The big thing is vegetation growth,” Panama City Beach Council Member Michael Jarman said. “That vegetation dies, it falls to the bottom of the lake. And then you start to have a high level of bottom that needs to be demucked.”

The build-up of debris has caused the lake to be stagnant.

In addition to the flooding problems experienced during Hurricane Sally, the poor water quality has had an impact on marine life.

One resident at Thursday night’s council meeting said she looks forward to the lake being restored to its former glory.

“I’m here just to support the cleanup of Lake Lullwater,” the resident said. “So we can enjoy it again and go out there and catch some of those big bass. I hear that people have caught in the past.”

With the most recent grant Panama City Beach has received more than $30 million from the state to clean up Lullwater Lake.

Councilman Michael Jarman said more money will be needed before the lake is completely restored.

“We have fought really hard and spent a lot of time trying to get that allocation so that something can be done for that lake and the residents around it,” Jarman said.

The city will be going back to state lawmakers this year to try and get an additional $3 million to further the process.

“Lullwater Lake has been in this community for such a long time,” Jarman said. “It’s only right that you know, we do what we can to make it better”

While the timetable for the completion of the project isn’t clear, Jarman said city officials will continue to push the project forward as fast as they can while still ensuring it’s completed properly.