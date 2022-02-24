PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach officials say they are ready to take on the spring break crowds.

Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said they have been preparing for months. He said they are expecting a lot of traffic and want to remind everyone to stay safe.

“To keep it simple if it is illegal at home it’s going to be illegal here and if you do something illegal here you are going to be held accountable,” Talamantez said.

Causeway Cruisin’ for Kids raises money for cancer

He said they will be increasing the number of officers out on patrol for the entire month of March, both on the beaches and in the areas that tend to be the most problematic.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, Panama City Police, and Lynn Haven Police will assist beach police throughout the month.

They will help enforce laws like no alcohol on the sandy beach, no parking lot parties, and no alcohol sales past two a.m.

“Come here, have fun, be safe more than anything and return home with good memories, not a criminal record,” Talamantez said.

GCSC annual ‘Kidz Klinic’ in full operation

Pineapple Willy’s Manager Jacob Newsom said they have spent the last few weeks making sure their staff is prepared.

“We bring back our staff that’s been with us for many years,” Newsom said. “Of course, on top of that, we do a lot of hiring and taking applications every day multiple times a day.”

Newsom said February has already been busier than normal. They expect the rush to continue through the summer.

Thursday morning beach council members also approved a temporary curfew on the beaches for March and April. This means no one can be on the sand between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from the Ocean Ritz Resort to the Boardwalk Beach Resort.