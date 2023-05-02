PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The internet can cause scary situations when used incorrectly, that’s why Bay District Schools and Panama City Beach police hosted the ‘Parents Against Predators’ workshop.

“This is critical information for any parent who has a child who has a device that connects to the internet because what the chief will show parents is regardless of the safe safety protocols that you think you have in place, there’s so much more you could be doing to help protect your children from predators,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.

Chief J. R. Talamantez offers the workshop in local schools. He said showing parents the brutal truth of online predators is the best way to teach them how to better monitor who their children are interacting with online.

“We’re going to show them the belly of the beast in a very raw and in-your-face way, the reality is there’s only a couple of ways to get people’s attention and I’ve learned in law enforcement is not to treat people like they’re made of glass,” Talamantez said. “Hit them with the information strong, hit them with it very fast and in a manner in which it sticks.”

One mom even drove over from Gulf County to make sure she is properly educated. She wants to keep her children and grandchildren safe.

“There’s so many things happening that’s online and parents don’t understand and they, some are like in the dark with who’s online, especially with the different the games so it’s very important that we know who our kids are communicating with,” Tamiko Holmes said.

While parents listened to Talamantez’s presentation, students were getting their own online safety course.

A father, who doesn’t allow his daughter to use social media said this workshop was important for both of them.

“We’re kind of strict on it with all the predators out there and phishing scams and all that and I thought this event would be great for her not to just hear from us, but some experts on the subject,” J.C. Alvarado said.

Chief Talamantez taught parents how to navigate some apps as well as safety features to keep predators from interacting with their kids.

“This is a method that we use to build an army, an army of parents who make that barrier between that predator and that child,” Talamantez said.

PCBPD has formed a partnership with an app called ‘Bark’. It’s used to help adults monitor an electronic device. Three subscriptions to the app were given away at tonight’s workshop.

Chief Talamantez will host another ‘Parents Against Predators’ Thursday, May 4 at Arnold High School at 6:30 p.m.