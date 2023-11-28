PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are making spirits bright with their annual “Cops ‘N Kids” toy drive.

This is the department’s 29th year collecting toys for underprivileged kids in the community.

Officials are asking donors to bring brand new, unwrapped gifts for kids ages 1 to 14 years old. A donation center will be outside of the Pier Park Walmart until December 2nd. Toy and monetary donations will also be accepted at the Panama City Beach Police Department until December 15th.

“It doesn’t have to be anything big. A little stuffed animal or something like that, brand new. That goes a long way with the child,” Sgt. James Dinse of the Panama City Beach Police Department said. “Anything we have left over, we actually will give out the kids on calls and stuff like that because Cops ‘N Kids is very big. We don’t just support the toy stuff. They do events that bring the partnership to the community so we can bridge the gap.”

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.