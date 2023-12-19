PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For some Panama City Beach residents, Christmas came early Tuesday.

As part of the Panama City Beach Police Department’s “Holiday Helpers” program, an officer gave out gifts to 370 children, as well as Christmas dinner to 170 families.

“It’s just a true testament of how dedicated our officers are to not only protecting the community but also helping them in any way we can,” PCBPD Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Helping the department was Surfside Middle School students. The school’s Student Government Association sponsor Michelle Stockton says they’ve partnered with the department for over 25 years.

“We’re so blessed to be able to give back. This is the best school in Bay County. And we are so proud to be able to have that for our community,” Stockton said.

Of the 170 meals, over 70 were brought from Surfside students and their families.

If you’re interested in joining “Holiday Helpers” and other PCBPD programs, click here.