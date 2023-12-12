PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police have a hot new police cruiser, courtesy of a drug suspect.

Earlier this year, beach police seized this 2022 Corvette.

It belonged to a Georgia man named Alexander Casey.

Officers arrested him in April allegedly hauling drugs and weapons to Panama City Beach.

He was charged with transporting narcotics, possessing firearms, and fleeing and eluding authorities.

Beach police seized the car under the criminal forfeiture laws.

“We don’t care where you’re from. Come here with good intentions, leave with good memories. Come here with bad intentions… you can leave with a criminal record. You might leave your car behind too,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Talamantez says that although the Corvette is a sweet ride, they do not plan to use it for police operations.

They’ll use it at community events to inspire children and to send a message to criminals.