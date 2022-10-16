PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — People came out in droves in their dirndls and lederhosen to celebrate Oktoberfest in Panama City Beach this weekend.

The event made a triumphant return after being postponed for the last two years over COVID concerns.

“We knew we were going to grow the event some this year but we had zero idea that we were going to double the number of ticket sales for this year’s event,” PCB Oktoberfest Marketing director Grant Wittstruck said. “We legit doubled it, more than doubled it so it’s just been an absolutely epic weekend.”

Folks dined on pretzels and brats while enjoying Oktoberfest beers imported from Germany.

Beatrice Fulghum is from Germany and said the event is a pretty close reminder of home.

“I actually am pretty excited about all the beers that were able to import here and we are able to bring the authentic culture with all the competitions and the music and I love it and we had a lot of people dressed up this year and if we could get even more of that next year that would be amazing,” Fulghum said.

Fulghum and her husband Derrol said the large turnout is no surprise and folks are ready to eat drink and be merry again.

“People are just ready to be together again and have fun and hang out and be relaxed so that’s really good that we did that here,” Fulghum said. “There’s a word for it in German called Gemütlichkeit and there’s no literal English translation but essentially it’s the feeling of being together and having that camaraderie.”

Organizers hope to grow the event next year by incorporating things like a pumpkin patch, hay bales, and pumpkin painting.