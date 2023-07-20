PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For years flooding has plagued Alf Coleman Road.

In February 2022, the Panama City Beach City Council approved funding to help address the problem.

But more than a year later, construction hasn’t started.

“So we’ve sent them that information and we’re waiting on the final review and approval,” Community Redevelopment Agency’s Project Manager Scott Passmore said.

The construction will be funded by a combination of city, state, and FEMA funding.

“We have our Florida Department of Transportation approval.,” Passmore said. “We’re just waiting on FEMA and the FDA to give us the approval. “

For years, Alf Coleman has been a problem.

“It currently sits below that, which is why it experiences that flooding during high roundabouts, actually pretty regular rain events,” Passmore said.

City leaders have tried to fix the road before.

“We’ve been having a problem in this area for quite some time, and all the remedies that we have tried have not been sufficient to stop the flooding on our coal mine in this area,” Panama City Beach Councilmember Mary Coburn said.

Now the city plans to raise the road and use more durable materials.

“We’re using full-depth asphalt,” Passmore said. “The asphalt pavement will be close to 18 inches thick. We’ll do that in stages with lane closures and that will perform well so that that base is much better and much more resilient in wet conditions.”

That will help alleviate flooding and poor drainage.

“What we’re trying to do is make those wetlands work as efficiently as possible right now with the culvert under the road that we’re going to be replacing, that will allow that to equalize,” Passmore said. “So when the rain happens, perhaps on one side of the allowed to equal equalize to the other.”

Passmore also said sidewalks will be added in the area as a part of the overall project.

City officials don’t know how long it’s going to take to get the funding. Once they receive it, construction crews will be on standby, ready to work.