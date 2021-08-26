Panama City Beach Officials say they will not close the Aquatic Center in the winter

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach council put the rumors to rest saying they will not close the Frank Brown Park pool for the winter.

This stemmed from discussion at their latest budget meeting about ways to save money.

The council found it will cost them around $900 thousand to maintain the pool. They wanted to bring that number down.

This caused an uproar from community members that use the facility. Many showed up to speak at Thursday’s council meeting.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said closing the pool for the winter will not happen.

“By any means we are not going to close the pool, we are not going to seasonally close the pool based on the financial results we got,” Sheldon said. “It doesn’t save enough money to do that and we understand. Trust me we want services for the community.”

People from all over Bay County use this pool as it is the only public pool open.

Sheldon said it would help them if other local agencies helped support the upkeep of the facility.