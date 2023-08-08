PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are inching closer to completing their 2023 street resurfacing projects. So far, they’ve completed 27 of the 34 roads under the contract.

Panama City Beach city officials had nearly $4 million in the 2023 fiscal year budget for two years worth of road projects.

“We have been able to accomplish resurfacing many different roads, at the moment we have 34 sections underneath our contract in order to resurface, each of those sections are not necessarily the complete road but there are sections of when they were originally constructed were being reassessed,” Interim City Engineer Wyatt Rothwell said.

The project will improve a total of more than 12 miles of roads. Not only will they be safer, but they be more appealing.

“When we have a safer, more vibrant roadway where potholes are taken care of, where cracks are taken care of, we begin to have more longevity, vehicles can operate safer,” Rothwell said.

Along with resurfacing, workers are installing alternate eight-speed humps on five of the roads.

“Every year we receive petitions from our residents requesting speed humps for their roads to mitigate traffic, speeding, and things of that nature to make the entire neighborhood safer,” Rothwell said.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said additional roads will hopefully be improved in the future.

“We’re almost done with the project, it’ll finish up just at the beginning of September and I can’t wait as we go into the budget season to see more roads even happen next year,” Sheldon said. “We know there’s more roads out there to put on the list, and I can’t wait to continue to make Panama City Beach even more beautiful than it is today.”

Council members also voted to give all city employees a four percent cost of living increase. The raise will go into effect on August 20th.