PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Tourist Development Council and Visit PCB are taking over the New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop at Pier Park.

The agencies have shared the cost of the event with Pier Park owner Simon Property, who started the ball drop over ten years ago. Visit PCB buys the fireworks and pays for the permanent beach ball tower but Simon now says it can’t afford to pay for the event any longer.

Tourism officials said all the elements of the event will remain the same with the inflatable beach ball drop, entertainment, the big beach ball drop at midnight, and fireworks.

“It really is a truly family-friendly celebration and we’re so proud of it and we’re glad that we’re able to step in and to continue that tradition, you know, because it truly is unique and it’s a wonderful event that shows how dynamic Panama City Beach is,” Bay County Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe said.

The event will be funded from the special events budget.