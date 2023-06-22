PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After 20 years, the position of Panama City Beach’s city attorney will be changing hands, Thursday afternoon.

Cole Davis was appointed as Panama City Beach’s new city attorney, he has served as Panama City Beach’s assistant city attorney since 2017.

He will be taking over for Amy Myers who held the position for the past 20 years.

Officials said she’s leaving to pursue a passion of her’s through advocacy work.

Panama City Beach Council Member Mary Coburn said Davis is already very familiar with how the city and council operate.

“He and Amy have been pretty much interchangeable in the year that I’ve been here,” Coburn said. “ I usually meet with them on a weekly basis, and I either see Amy or I see Cole, and they’re both working on different ordinances and different projects for the city.

Davis officially took over as Panama City Beach’s city attorney Thursday, June 22.