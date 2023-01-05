PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Panama City Beach men are in jail in connection to a parking lot explosion.

Panama City Beach Police said they responded to the report of an explosion at Beach Scene off Hutchison Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

According to PCBPD, a witness reported hearing a loud noise like a gunshot and observed two males attempting to develop an explosive device.

Police officers identified 19-year-old Samuel Williford Hall and 21-year-old Vasyl Shanta.

Police said they found shotgun shells in the parking lot and the suspects admitted to using them.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said this was just a poor choice by the suspects.

“These individuals were utilizing gunpowder from a shotgun shell stuffed with paper and stuff along that lines, whether they saw this on the internet, whether they were just dumb enough to come up with this themselves, I don’t know but they were interviewed by our detectives and their intent was a big concern of ours,” Talamantez said. “But our detectives were determining that this was just a pure act of stupidity and nothing else.”

Hall and Shanta have both been charged with manufacturing and deploying a destructive device, a felony.