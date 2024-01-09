PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A number of Panama City Beach residents found themselves trapped underneath the rubble left behind by Tuesday’s tornado.

“I ran to the bathroom,” Shannon Bedner said. “And one second later, everything was on top of me. It was just a second. And then I’m laying there thinking I’m dead.”

The water spout that came ashore on the east end of Panama City Beach ripped a path of destruction through this neighborhood.

Residents said it sounded like a train.

“I heard the roar and one second I jumped up because my subconscious said, get to the bathroom.”

Shannon Bedner found herself trapped underneath a pile of debris.

“I hear my neighbor like Bruce Willis, because I looked over, was able to turn this way,” Bedner said. “And he’s standing there like like a man. And he screams out my name, and he comes over and digs me out.”

Despite losing everything Bedners considers herself luckier than her neighbors.

Larry Thacker lives across from the street on Spyglass Drive.

He said the owner passed away several months ago leaving the property to his children so, no one was home.

But it hit a house that was occupied.

“I waited until it was over with pretty much,” Larry Thacker said. “And it came out the side door, the saw the damage and then went to the neighbors. Worried about the lady that lived here next door. So I found her downstairs in the bathroom.”

Thacker said she was shaken up but was not hurt.

Emergency personnel went door to door accounting for residents and encouraging them to shelter at the Treasure Island Resort condominiums during the main squall line an hour or so later.