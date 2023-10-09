PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a minor and threatening people with a gun.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Adrian Nolasco Sunday.

In an arrest affidavit, they wrote that Nolasco attacked a woman early Sunday morning in an apartment near Laird Street. They added that he held a gun on her and talked about where he should shoot her and how to dispose of her body.

When a neighbor checked on the commotion, Nolasco allegedly threatened them too. Deputies wrote that Nolasco fired shots from the balcony and from a vehicle toward the apartment as he left.

He’s being held on a $115,000 total bond, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and discharging a firearm from a residential property.