PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — In June, severe weather brought in rough surf and rip currents. On Wednesday, those who were on the front lines helping swimmers to safety were thanked for their efforts by the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Jimmy John’s.

A feast of Jimmy John’s sandwiches was brought to 11 lifeguards out at Panama City Beach. Vice President of Communications for the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Sydney Clifton says the Heroes loved the meal.

“They seem very grateful, very happy. They said they love to be fed and love to have food given to them all the time. So we’re very happy with the results of that,” said Clifton.

The lifeguards have experienced some complaints during double red flags, but Lifeguard Riley Thore says they just want to inform the public and keep them safe.

“But when those are up to our job, it kind of requires a certain degree of compliance from the public, obviously we can’t force anybody to do anything as members of the fire department. So really, education is what goes a long way. Most people, if you know, try to explain to them, they’re usually calm open, and receptive to the information,” said Thore.

Jimmy John’s catered the food today and Panama City Beaches Jimmy John’s franchise owner Mike Smith says, he is thankful for beach safety.

“So we’re just here to say, hey, thanks for being out here every day. Some days are good, some days are bad, but every day they show up. So we just want to thank them for that,” said Smith.

