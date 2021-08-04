Panama City Beach leaders discuss the 2022 budget

Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Some changes could be coming to the Panama City Beach budget for the fiscal year 20-22.

City leaders discussed their spending earlier this morning.

Right now, they’re proposing an increase in their general fund by around nine million dollars, however, some of this will be offset with grants.

Some possible projects include a police substation on the east end of the beach and adding a roundabout between Publix and Home Depot on Richard Jackson boulevard to alleviate traffic issues.

Councilman Michael Jarman said they talked a lot about whether they should stick to their original five year plan or make changes. 

“I think that is where most of the discussion is going to come from,” Jarman said. “You know what we have already planned for versus what we are adding on. So this was just touching the surface today.”

The city is also looking to add around 14 new jobs – two of those will be full-time beach lifeguards using newly approved funding from the TDC.

The council plans to hold more budget meetings in the coming week. They’ll decide exactly how much they’ll spend and finalize their budget next month. 

