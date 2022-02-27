PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Beach has already kicked off 2022 with a strong start with multiple events.

Crowds took over Panama City Beach two weeks ago for their annual Mardi Gras parades.

The city even hit record-breaking numbers of visitors for the event. It comes after the Mardi Gras parades were canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“This year was the first year we brought back those big parades, and man, did the crowd show up,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said. “We’re estimating approximately 30,000 attendees for the entire weekend, so great success for the destination and the economy, of course. It’s an event that we love to host and put on, and we know our residents and visitors love the event, as well.”

The city is now gearing up for its next big event: the Scottish Festival.

It’s unlike any other kind of event in the Panhandle.

“It’s something different and unique to the area, which is really special and brings in those visitors year after year,” Rudd said. “We’re really excited for this. It’s going to be at Aaron Bessant Park, as well. There will be live music, the Highland Games and just lots of opportunities for fun, so we’re really excited that they’re kicking that event off again this year.”

Rudd said she’s thankful for the strong start to the year because it’s comparing to their historic, record-breaking year of 2021.

“We’re excited to continue to ride that wave into 2022,” she said. “This year is bigger and better because we are bringing back those annual events that we might not have been able to host last year.”

With several events that were canceled last year due to the pandemic coming back this year, the number of visitors coming to town may blow 2021 out of the water, especially this Spring.

“It’s a great time of the year to visit the destination,” Rudd said. “The weather is beautiful. Our spring event lineup is jam-packed. And then, of course, rolling into summer, it’s just another great time to visit.”

The Scottish Fest kicks off on Saturday, March 5.

