PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —- Panama City Beach’s City Council members voted Thursday to increase the water rate by 1% and the sewage rate by 4%.

Council members said it was necessary after Bay County raised the city’s water rates by 3%.

Despite these increases, beach officials claim they still have the lowest rates in Bay County

Council member Michael Jarman attributes it to the city’s efficient operation.

“We’re operating our best practices as cheaply as we possibly can without jeopardizing the quality of service that’s provided to our communities,” Jarman said.

The rate hikes take effect October 1.