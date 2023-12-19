PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — People are still talking about last week’s big announcement that Dolly Parton’s Pirates Voyage Dinner Show is coming to Panama City Beach.

While the country music star won’t be regularly appearing at her new dinner theater, big names aren’t unusual for the city. The town wouldn’t be where it is today without trailblazers like the Rader Family’s Ocean Opry.

“We moved here and we bought 10 acres, which was a pine tree forest on Front Beach Road,” Former Ocean Opry Owner Billy Rader said. “We had a vision of building a 1000-seat theater and providing clean family entertainment for tourists and locals.”

The Rader family moved to Panama City Beach from Kansas and opened the Opry in 1978. Word-of-mouth spread quickly about the theater, bringing big crowds and country stars to the area.

“We brought in all these acts and the locals loved that. Mickey Gilley, for example, Shoji Tabuchi. We feel like we pioneered clean family entertainment. It wasn’t easy because in those days everything was a club that served alcohol and that type of thing.”

The Raders also performed their own variety show.

“What we did was a variety show,” said Rader. “A lot of people said, you just do country music. No, we had a comedian. My brother is one of the greatest comedians that ever walked on a stage. We would do a fifties medley, and then we would do a sixties medley. We didn’t just do the old-fashioned hardcore country music.”

Gulf World Marine Park also contributed to the town’s musical entertainment industry with their 600-seat Tropical Garden Theater.

“We had the Jordanaires, we had Todd Herendeen that performed there for years. We even had a magician that performed,” said Gulf World Marine Park Director Pam George. “There were a lot of cover band types of musical performances. It was a huge, huge success back in the day.”

George says the Pirates Voyage Dinner Show will only add to the city’s history and popularity.

“It’s going to bring more attractions to Panama City Beach, which is going to be better for all of us. It’s going to bring a lot more tourists and a lot more awareness to us.”

Todd Herendeen now operates his own dinner theater on Front Beach Road. Billy Rader is writing a book, documenting the ocean opry’s history and many Rader family memories. Pirates Voyage is scheduled to open in Spring 2025.