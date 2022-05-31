PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach home has new owners after they came up with $7.5 million for the waterfront mansion.

“Through the use of effective marketing and strategic negotiation, we are extremely proud of the sale of this Hamptons-style edifice here in Panama City Beach,” said luxury property specialist Lori Buckalew. “This sale is not just one for the record books, but it also epitomizes the luxury real estate market here in Panama City Beach.”

Delwood Manor in the 3800 block of Delwood Drive has 21,000 square feet of living space, according to a news release from Corcoran Reverie, a real estate brokerage firm.

They added that the home was a three-year collaboration between architect Eric Watson of Tampa, Florida, and Clifford Myers of Macintosh Myers Construction in Panama City.

The home features 8-inch maple plank flooring and Indiana Limestone on the exterior.

“The gourmet chef’s kitchen includes marble countertops and custom cabinetry handcrafted by Morgan Creek in Atlanta, Georgia, and a full package of top-of-the-line appliances,” they added. “The backyard at Delwood Manor is synonymous with relaxation, complete with a saltwater infinity pool, a private white-sand beach, and room to add a 150-foot dock.”

The home also includes a private helicopter pad, a seven-car garage, geothermal heating, and cooling system, a whole-home automation system, a state-of-the-art theatre room, a commercial-grade generator, and a safe room with dedicated communications.