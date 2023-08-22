PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach’s City Council held a workshop for the 2024 fiscal budget.

“We have approved a $236.5 million budget for 2024 and this includes hiring 23 full-time employees city-wide for different departments it also includes capital projects, which is 62% of our budget at $146 million, “Panama City Beach Council Member Mary Coburn said.

Coburn said this increase is the result of various infrastructure projects.

“Some of the areas some of the areas were up because we are finding that construction costs on all of our capital improvements are coming in higher than we were projected a year ago,” Corburn said.

Some of the most expensive budget items are the Front Beach Road construction projects and offshore outfall.

“That consists of tunneling down 30 feet into the Gulf and putting pipes out that are five feet in diameter to discharge stormwater,” Coburn said.

Coburn said these projects will better prepare panama city beach for the future.

“I think the capital investments that we are making in the city are long overdue,” Corburn said. “Taking care of our infrastructure so that we can better provide services not only to our residents, which are most important, but also the people that come here and ensuring that we have a strong police department a strong fire department that can respond to emergencies.”

Panama City Beach’s City Council will vote on the budget at the City Council meeting on September 14.

At which time, Coburn said residents will have a chance to comment and ask questions.