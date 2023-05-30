PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aquatics Center at the Frank Brown Park Recreational Complex officially opened on Monday.

The facility took two and a half years to build and funding was provided by the City of Panama City Beach, the St. Joe Foundation, and the Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach.

People were so excited, the line extended from the entrance gate into the parking lot of Frank Brown Park.

Parents were happy to catch a break and the kids were excited to take a turn on the diving board.

Access to the new amenities only costs $1.

“Letting the kids enjoy themselves, you know, come out here, have a great time and a safe environment where, you know, we got a lot of lifeguards out. So, if anything happened, we do have people to save them. You know, just let them enjoy this,” said Panama City Beach resident TDL Shubbi.

Fifteen lifeguards were on staff at the grand opening of the aquatics center.

Families were all smiles as everyone took turns on the diving boards, obstacle course, and kid’s splash pool.