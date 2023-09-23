PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — To celebrate the dog days of summer being behind us Panama City Beach held a Fall Festival and Market, featuring hundreds of vendors and activities.

Hundreds of Panama City Beach residents piled into Arron Bessent Park Saturday for the first-ever Fall Festival and Market.

“We’ve always wanted to do one. It’s just we’re so busy out here, it’s very hard for us to find a day,” Panama City Beach’s Park and Recreation Department’s Recreational Facilities Supervisor Erin Conley said. “And so we actually found a day where we could do this. So we locked it in.”

The event offered something for everyone ranging from an obstacle course and snow cones for kids to jewelry and artwork for parents.

Four-year-old Tom Sale said his favorite part was the fire truck

“It was straight with no ladders and a water canon on the back. that top,” Sale said.

Bay County resident and owner of Featberd- Roots Jennifer Parnell said Saturday’s event was very good for business.

“We actually get exposure and we actually get to meet a lot of people and it helps spread the name for sure,” Parnell said.

Panama City Beach’s Park and Recreation Department’s next event is a fishing derby which will be held on October 28.

Click here for more information.