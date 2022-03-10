PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach officials temporarily hired a Miami construction group to manage all their CRA projects.

The Corradino Group will come to assess the current projects and figure out the best way to move forward.

The beach CRA stretches down all of Front Beach Road.

Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said he knows this is a huge job and wants to finish it quickly.

But they want to make sure they like how the firm is running the operation before fully committing.

“This is an interim position at the moment,” Jarman said. “We don’t want to hold ourselves down too permanently. We want to see how it goes, how effective it is and then move from there with the information we are able to gather.”

The group’s first area of focus will be the roadwork on Highway 79. Then they will move to projects on Front Beach Road.